Popular

Buy Dogfighter for just over a pound

By

Dogfighter

Dogfighter is a crazy multiplayer aerial combat game that has you battling for control of the skies in your trusty biplane. It's a cracker jack combination of Quake like blasting, breakneck turns and dizzying loop the loops, and this evening it will be on sale on Steam for just £1.05.

Released back in June, Dogfighter has been receiving a stream of steady free updates. Today it gets its latest patch, which adds a tutorial, a new plane (the Mongoose Interceptor) and a whole new level, complete with giant skulls. To celebrate, prices are being slashed to just £1.05 ($1.50). The sale is set to start some time this evening, though the exact time hasn't been announced.

£1 and five pennies! That's, like, two Mars bars, and Dogfighter is certain to be healthier, last longer and feature more exciting and terrifying nosedives than a chocolatey snack. If you're still not sure whether it's worth the cash, there's a demo available on Steam that you can download and play right now for free. Alternatively, you can check out the trailer below.

Tom Senior

Based in Bath with the UK team, Tom loves strategy games, action RPGs, hack ‘n slash games, digital card games… basically anything that he can fit on a hard drive. His final boss form is Deckard Cain.
See comments