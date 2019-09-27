Bungie details exactly what's included in Destiny 2's free-to-play New Light edition

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is coming soon—you may have seen it mentioned around here once or twice—and with it, the free-to-play New Light edition. There's been an awful lot of content released for Destiny 2 since it came out in 2017, in the form of campaign expansions and multiplayer modes and in-game events and stuff, and it's led to a little bit of confusion about what exactly is included with the free version of the game, and what you'll still need to pay for.

To clarify exactly what's what, Bungie has released a helpful infographic detailing all that New Light entails. It is, as they say, a lot.

(Image credit: Bungie)

In a followup tweet, Bungie clarified a few more points:

The Reckoning is included

The Year 2 Exotics Thunderlord, Arbalest, Outbreak Perfected, and Bad Juju are available in New Light

Rewards from the activities in the infographic are included with New Light except associated Exotics

Forsaken subclasses are not available in New Light.

If that's not enough bad-guys-from-space-shooting action for you, you can add Destiny 2: Forsaken to the mix for a reduced price too. The Forsaken Complete Collection, announced last week, includes the expansion and the Forsaken Annual Pass for $25. That's quite a deal compared to the original pricing of $40 for Forsaken and $35 for the pass.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep and New Light come out on October 1, when the game moves from Battle.net to Steam. If you're already a Destiny 2 player, you'll want to ensure you've transferred your account prior to that date, or you'll lose it all. Make it happen at bungie.net.