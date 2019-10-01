All the new Destiny 2 exotics and Eververse items in Shadowkeep and Season of the Undying so far

Gun and space wizard fashion has never been better.
Destiny 2 has finally made the big switcheroo to Steam (with a few server hiccups) and with the change comes a slew of new Eververse items, plus exotic guns and armor—some from the Season of the Undying update and others via the slightly more expensive Shadowkeep expansion. Noted Destiny 2 aficionado Tim Clark joined me for a quick look at the new gear coming in Bungie's first go without Activision's oversight, bringing thousands of hours of taste and decency with which to critique the new lineup of emotes, ornaments, and newly added finishers. If a video and sultry voiceovers aren't doing it for you, scroll through some ancient still images of all the new stuff below.
James is PC Gamer’s bad boy, staying up late to cover Fortnite while cooking up radical ideas for the weekly livestream. He can still kickflip and swears a lot. You’ll find him somewhere in the west growing mushrooms and playing Dark Souls.