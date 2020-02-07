Broomstick League, the Qudditch take on Rocket League, releases next month

So, there's this game called Rocket League, which is all about futuristic cars playing soccer with an oversized futuristic ball. But what if, instead of futuristic cars, you had flying broomsticks? And what if, instead of an oversized futuristic ball, you had a large-ish fantastical orb? That's Broomstick League, which bears more than a passing resemblance to both Rocket League and Harry Potter's beloved Quidditch.

Chris wrote about Broomstick League last year, and it appears there's a little more to Broomstick League than its clearest videogame inspiration. There are spells you can use to warp around the arena, and you can also use spells to hit the orb / ball out of your opponent's range. There are three game modes: 1v1, 2v2 and 3v3, as well as the usual array of leaderboards, stats, and upgrade options. It wears its influences on its oversize sleeves, but it looks undeniably fun.

Broomstick League hits Early Access on March 5, where it will stay for around 9-12 months while the team finetunes, balances and adds new stuff (like arenas and customisation options). If you want to jump in sooner there's a beta test you can sign-up to.