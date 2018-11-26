Cyber Monday SSD, hard drive, and storage deals

***This article is out of date. Here's all the info on the Black Friday deals coming in 2019***

Cyber Monday is here, and you can expect to see steep discounts in every single product category imaginable, including SSDs and hard drives. Whether you're replacing the failing hard drive in an old PC with an SSD, or upgrading your gaming rig to NVMe, Cyber Monday will offer fantastic deals on PC storage.

Solid state drives have been on a steady price decline over the past few years, thanks to lower manufacturing costs and greater competition. This has accelerated in the past few months , leaving SSD prices at an all-time low.

Most 500GB SATA drives are less than $100 , and 1TB models are typically around $150 . Faster M.2 disks are still more expensive than their SATA counterparts, but not by much; 500GB NVMe M.2 drives start at around $125 . M.2 drives have gained a lot of traction this past year, and with widespread support by all modern platforms, if your PC was built in the past three years it may be time to switch.

UK readers? This 1TB Samsung 860 EVO SATA drive is the best deal we're currently seeing, at £140.

This Cyber Monday, we're already seeing SSD prices to drop to absurdly-low prices. Here are the best deals available right now:

Best deals on 250GB SSDs and hard drives (US)

Best deals on 500GB SSDs and hard drives (US)

Best deals on 1TB SSDs and hard drives (US)

Samsung 1TB 860 EVO SATA III M.2 SSD | $127.99 ($70.00 off)

The 2.5-inch version of the 1TB 860 Evo has been $128 all weekend, but now the M.2 model has dropped to the same price. Keep in mind this is a SATA drive in an M.2 form factor—it's not as fast as an NVMe drive. Buy at B&H

Best deals on 2TB+ SSDs and hard drives (US)

Best SSD and hard drives deals (UK)

Cyber Monday Flash drive deals (US)

Expired deals (US & UK)

Samsung 860 Evo 1TB SSD | £139

One of the best SSDs at its best ever price on Amazon UK, and even less than it cost on Black Friday. Alternatively, if you buy the same SSD from Ebuyer for £159, it comes with a copy of Assassin's Creed Odyssey. Buy it from Amazon.