Biomutant's character creator and crazy exploration gear detailed

Biomutant is the open world RPG to watch this year: a mutant and mech-focused game with a gorgeous post-apocalyptic landscape to explore, and not a boring human character in sight. Instead you'll be playing as a cute, Rocket Raccoon-style mutant critter, who you'll be able to customise to your liking.

Experiment 101's Stefan Ljungqvist enlightened us on this aspect at the PC Gamer Weekender, going into detail on Biomutant's character creation tools. RPG fans will be pleased to see a bevy of stats—Strength, Vitality, Charisma, Intellect, Agility and Luck—on offer, while pet-owners should be thrilled at the variety of fur colours and patterns they'll be able to tweak. Interestingly, your character's stats and appearance are interlinked, so if you opt for a strength-focused character they'll look like more of a bruiser, while more agile mutants will obviously be leaner:

He went on to reveal some of the contraptions, or bionics, you'll be able to take advantage of in the game, courtesy of a couple of inventor characters you'll come to meet. There's a nifty bow that you can fire at cliff-faces and walls to create climbing points, before you proceed to somehow ride the arrow to the surface. There are also mechs, a sort of jetpack to find, and a set of wings you can make use of to glide elegantly around. As you can see, bionics are essentially tools that will better aid your exploration:

You can watch the full presentation below. Biomutant is due out sometime this year, and if you want to learn a little more about this promising and refreshingly strange open world game, be sure to watch our interview with Ljungqvist from the Weekender, which also features a load more game footage.