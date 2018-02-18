Biomutant shows off intricate character customisation and some of its 500,000+ weapon combos

Despite being shown a hands-off demo at Gamescom, Joe described Biomutant as one of the most exciting games at last year's event. Playable for the first time at the PC Gamer Weekender 2018, developer Experiment 101 joined our livestream to chat about the hybrid action role-player's systems, classes, combat and more.

Alongside our host Zoe, here's Stefan Ljungqvist on anthropomorphic kung fu fables, character customisation, weapon combos, physical and mental biomutations and—well, why don't you check it out for yourself?

The possibilities shown there seem almost endless. Biomutant is due at some point in 2018.