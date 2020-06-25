Biomutant returns with 9 minutes of new footage

We've not heard much about Biomutant since developer Experiment 101 assured prospective players it wasn't cancelled back in February. It was originally set to appear last year but currently doesn't have a release date. Now we've got a new trailer to stare at, though, and it's a big one.

Experiment 101 has pretty much tried to squeeze the whole game into nine minutes, throwing clip after clip of furry fights, open-world exploration, boss battles, fantastical vistas, moody panoramas, flying, riding, mechs and character introductions at us. It's a lot and I have absolutely no idea what's going on.

Thankfully, there's an accompanying interview, part of IGN's Summer of Gaming, that digs into some of the details.

All these cute little critters you see in the trailer belong to six different tribes with genetic and aesthetic differences. You'll make a character from one of those tribes, but then you'll make big changes as you give yourself weird new mutations. Each tribe, then, serves as a foundation for your genetic experiments. You also choose a class that determines your starting weapons and gear, letting you make a tough commando character or a ranged character that plays more like a magic user in a fantasy RPG.

Then you'll go off and explore the dying but seemingly still quite lively world—on foot, from the air, underwater—hoovering up loot, crafting new gear and finding more ways to give your weapons some oomph. There are four routes you can take across the world, and at the end of them is a big boss, which you can see a few of in the trailer. Often routes will involve using one of the vehicles, like the submarine and the mech.

This is the most we've seen of the game since it was announced, but there's still no word on when we'll be able to get our hands on it.