Big bird combat simulator The Falconeer is coming on November 10

Today's big news that the Xbox Series X and S machines will be released on November 10 seems to have cleared the way for a few game companies to announce that they'll be unleashing their latest and greatest on the same day. Ubisoft is dropping Assassin's Creed Valhalla a week early to take advantage of the big day, Yakuza: Like a Dragon will come out three days early on the new Xbox machines (still November 13 for everyone else, though), and now Wired Productions has announced that the big-bird combat sim The Falconeer will also arrive on November 10.

That's not Big Bird as in an 8 foot tall canary who hallucinates furry elephants, but actual giant birds of prey with weapons and armor strapped to them. It's a solo project, being developed by Moonpath to Elsweyr creator Tomas Sala, and it looks very promising: James described it in March as gorgeous, chaotic, and "so, so pensive and somber."

PC players won't have access to the swanky Day One Edition revealed today, which includes some nice extras, but we do have the same release date. We'll also have access to the beta test coming in October, which you can sign up for on the Falconeer Discord.