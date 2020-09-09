Assassin's Creed Valhalla is launching a week early

Assassin's Creed Valhalla has a new release date, following today's Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S announcements.

Originally due out on November 17, Ubisoft has pushed the date forward to November 10 to coincide with the launch of the new consoles. It will appear on PC, PlayStation 4 and Stadia on the same day.

Ubisoft must have also been looking at the tiny gap between Valhalla and Cyberpunk 2077, which is coming on November 19, and worrying a little bit. Another huge RPG, and this one with years of anticipation around it—I wouldn't want to compete with it. Now, instead of two days, there's a gap of over a week, giving Eivor a bit more time in the spotlight.

Check out our Assassin's Creed Valhalla hands-on from July for Wes's impressions.

Since Valhalla was first announced, Ubisoft has been under scrutiny for its workplace culture. Valhalla's creative director was fired after an external investigation into his conduct, a month after he stepped down from the role. Several other executives who were accused of workplace abuse have also left the company or been fired.

In July, CEO Yves Guillemot issues a public statement and promised structural changes, though he later tried to dodge responsibility by placing the blame on others, saying he "betrayed the trust" he placed in them.