The best wireless gaming keyboard in 2019

The best wireless gaming keyboards offer the features and reliability of traditional wired keyboards, just with the freedom of wireless. And with the slow proliferation of couch-based gaming, having a cord-free board is an attractive option. Luckily, your options when it comes to wireless keyboards are no longer subject to unreliable Bluetooth connections, nor do they need to suffer from unattractive form factors or membrane switches. Wireless gaming has never been more viable, with input lag being all but eliminated and 2.4Ghz wireless making your connections more reliable than ever. Even if you never game away from your desk, there is a certain amount of relief you get from no longer being tethered to your rig. And with wireless peripherals capable of lasting longer than ever on a single charge, you can game the day away without having to think about battery life.

Many of the decisions you make when buying a traditional keyboard will still apply here. Ask yourself what kind of switches you want, how many keys, and if you want any extra goodies like dedicated macros, media controls or RGB lighting. Something else to bear in mind is if the keyboard comes equipped with a 2.4Ghz wireless receiver or is strictly tethered to Bluetooth, which tends to be a little less reliable. Thankfully most wireless keyboards have comparable price points to even some of the best mechanical keyboards available, so you don't necessarily have to choose between cost and convenience. If you aren't quite ready to sever the ties that bind, check out our guides for the best gaming keyboards and best gaming mice for some excellent wired alternatives.

1. Logitech G915

Switch: Logitech Romer-GL (Linear, Tactile, Clicky) | Size: Full size | Macros: 5 | Backlights: Full | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: None

Full RGB Lighting

Amazing Battery Life

Attractive form factor

Heavy

Very Expensive

Wireless keyboards have often translated to the antithesis of what a gaming keyboard should be, but the most recent wireless keyboard from Logitech, the G915, aims to break that notion. The low profile design features all the trappings of the best mechanical gaming keyboards available: A variety of mechanical switches, dedicated macro keys, media controls, and full per-key RGB lighting.

The G915 is slim, but remarkably dense, weighing a bit more than it looks. But the aluminum on plastic frame is still incredibly sturdy and looks reminiscent of a piece of modern art (in a good way). The real test, however, is in battery life, thankfully the G915 passes with flying colors, boasting a 30+ hour lifespan with full RGB brightness on a single charge. Turning off the RGB lighting extends that life dramatically, allowing it to function for up to 100 hours without recharging.

The sole drawback to the G915 is its astronomical price tag. At an MSRP of $249.99 it's drastically more expensive than our favorite wired mechanical keyboard, the Corsair K95 platinum. The G915 does, however, have an identical wired cousin, the G815, which is only 199.99.

The Logitech G915 feels like a logical evolution of what a wireless mechanical keyboard should be. Featuring excellent connectivity, awesome battery life and an uncompromising array of features to those who can afford it.

2. Logitech G613

Best wireless gaming keyboard

Switch: Logitech Romer-G Tactile | Size: Full size | Macros: 6 | Backlights: No | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: Fixed

Best wireless system to date

Great feature set

Long battery life

Wristrest is not detachable

The technology behind wireless peripherals have come a long way, and Logitech's LIGHTSPEED wireless connectivity is a prime example. During our weeks of use, the G613 never once dropped a connection despite the plethora of wireless devices on our desks. It absolutely matches wired peripherals in terms of stability and responsiveness. It's efficient as hell, too; a pair of AA batteries can push up to 18 months of continuous use.

Though it's designed for practicality first, it's anything but bland. A second glance reveals a row of dedicated macros, media controls, and a volume rocker. I also love the spacious, grippy wrist rest—although it isn't removable. Understandably, backlights were omitted to conserve battery.

As with all high-end Logitech keyboards, the G613 comes with Logitech's Romer-G switch. This proprietary switch features a travel distance of just 3mm and a subtle tactile bump. Its mild, quiet nature makes it suitable for both gaming and typing—even in quiet environments.

3. Corsair K63 Wireless

Best compact wireless keyboard

Switch: Cherry MX Red | Size: TKL | Macros: No | Backlights: Blue | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: Detachable

Compact

Has backlights

Short battery life

Expensive

The compact Corsair K63 Wireless comes packed with features. Cherry MX Red switches? Check. Media controls and wrist rest? Check. Blue backlights…check?

The reason for my hesitance on the last point is that the battery life of the K63 Wireless is already abysmal without it. Its integrated rechargeable battery lasts a measly 15 hours with the lights set to medium and 25 hours at the lowest brightness. Corsair quotes the battery life to be 75 hours with the backlights off, at which point the inclusion of the backlight seems like a redundant decision. Corsair recommends plugging it in for uninterrupted gameplay, but doesn't that defeat the purpose of a wireless keyboard?

Battery issue aside, the K63 Wireless is actually a solid board. The keys are responsive, and all its handy features makes getting through your day a little easier. As it stands, there's no better option if you need a compact, wireless mechanical keyboard. You can also seat the K63 wireless in the Corsair Lapboard for gaming in the living room. Neat.

4. Logitech K350

Best budget wireless keyboard

Switch: Rubber dome | Size: Full size | Macros: No | Backlights: No | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: Dedicated | Wristrest: Fixed

Excellent ergonomics

Inexpensive

Ugly as sin

Huge footprint

Where it falls flat in looks, the K350 compensates for in function. The K350 has ergonomic design features that makes using it exceptionally comfortable. The typing area is curved and raised in the center to allow your wrists to rotate naturally as you type. Despite its unorthodox shape, I had no trouble adjusting to it for gaming. A comfy, breathable foam wrist rest provides ample support.

As a budget option, it should come as no surprise that the K350 uses membrane switches. Logitech chose to use square guides with additional troughs on the stem to ensure stable travel and less key wobble. The guide does an excellent job at helping keystrokes feel more stable, but it also makes keystrokes rather noisy.

The K350 uses two AA batteries. Because it doesn't house any fancy features or backlighting, Logitech quotes its battery life to be three years. Although I can't confirm that claim, I wasn't able to drain its battery through my days of heavy use. Because of its insane battery life, the K350 does not come with the option to connect via a wire.

Bonus Pick: Razer Turret

High end wireless gaming mouse and keyboard that also works with console

Switch: Razer Green Tactile | Size: Full size | Macros: No | Backlights: No | Passthroughs: No | Media Controls: No | Wristrest: Fixed

Modeled after the excellent BlackWidow

Durable and built to last

Works with PC or Xbox One

Wristrest is not detachable

If you want to solve a number of cord-related issues with a single blow, the Razer Turret has you covered. It's an excellent, sturdy mechanical keyboard (modeled after Razer's BlackWidow and packing clicky, tactile Green switches) with a built in, retractable mouse pad, paired with a top shelf wireless mouse (patterned after the Mamba Wireless) that works seamlessly with both PCs and Microsoft's latest family of consoles, the Xbox One.

Retailing at $249.99, the Turret is right around the price you'd pay for a really good wireless gaming mouse and keyboard independently, and you're getting quality products for your money. The Mamba-equivalent in the Turret performs as well as its separate counterpart, with a 16,000 CPI sensor and a robust IPS rating, and the keyboard is indistinguishable in terms of performance from the BlackWidow. It's a great way to clip two cords at once and built tough to endure your most violent tantrums.

How we test wireless Keyboards

The determining factor of a wireless keyboards starts at the stability of its connection. Regardless of the wireless connectivity technology used, the board must must be able to sustain a stable, responsive connection at all times. That's the paramount characteristic we pay attention to throughout testing.

To gauge the performance of the board itself, we apply the same testing suite used for our best gaming keyboards. Each board is run through several matches of Starcraft, Battlefield 4, and a few combat sequence in the Witcher 3. We take keen notes on the performance of its switches. Are they responsive? Was there any key skips or Ghosting?

Due to inherent limitations of wireless connectivity, some features just aren't possible for wireless keyboards. USB passthroughs are out of the question. Audio passthroughs, on the other hand, are definitely doable, but they're often omitted. This is could be due to the subpar sound reproduction since audio signals are much more susceptible to noise. Backlights are a double-edged sword: they enhance the aesthetics, but are also taxing on the battery.

Then there's battery life. If the keyboard constantly needs to be charged or eats a deck of AA batteries a week, then its wireless nature becomes a liability rather than a selling point. The type of battery also matters: integrated batteries saves you money, but can wear out over time. Removable batteries can be swapped out and instantly charged, but they tack onto the cost of the keyboard.