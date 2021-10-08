The best .410 Ironhide loadout for Warzone

Looking for a potent .410 Ironhide Warzone loadout? A battle pass shotgun isn't something you see every season. Usually it's yet another fully-automatic assault rifle and a speedy SMG. The .410 Ironhide is the brand new exception to that rule: A fairly accurate shotgun with a 2-3 shot-kill potential, you'll need to get to rank 15 on the Season 6 battle pass to unlock it.

Here are two of the best .410 Ironhide loadouts for Warzone. Remember, it's a shotgun in Verdansk—so they're niche and will need you to abide by a very specific style of play—but if you can make it work you'll have a brilliant time with it.

The best high-range .410 Ironhide Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Agency Choke

Optic: 22.3" Reinforced Heavy

Laser: SOF Target Designator

Stock: SAS Combat Stock

Magazine: STANAG 8 Rnd Tube

Secondary:

PKM

Perks:

Cold Blooded

Overkill

Combat Scout

Throwables:

Throwing Knife

Heartbeat Sensor

The range on this shotgun is what sets it apart. You'll be able to challenge SMG-uers on occasion, although it's a lot harder to keep your cool when you have absolutely no leeway to miss a single pellet. The Agency Choke and 22.3" Reinforced Heavy barrel should help with this, boosting your range to a respectable level. The heavy barrel even boosts your fire rate slightly, which is extremely important when you're already having to pull the lever every single shot.

To boost range even more, I'm using the SOF Target Designator. Your maximum damage range is extended slightly—at close ranges this can make all the difference—and your hip-fire accuracy is better as well. You'll ADS a lot of the time with the .410 Ironhide, but if you don't have time to, you want your pellet spread to be as small and compact as possible. Practice and get to grips with the gun to make sure you can reliably get those hits.

We're also using the biggest mag available. The STANAG 8 Rnd Tube gives you more shots before having to reload, and if you come up against more than a single tango that'll be important. The SAS Combat Stock also allows you to move faster while aiming and firing: Forcing CX-9-toting enemies to miss a few shots while you get those hits could make all the difference.

Also, go for Overkill: This is a shotgun and should not be your primary Warzone weapon. With that in mind, here's a reliable PKM loadout to have you covered in the longer ranges. It's pinpoint accurate and holds high damage for ages. Maybe for your other loadout you can grab High Alert or Ghost.

Cold Blooded is another unique choice. It's really good with a shotgun, though—even enemies with High Alert won't see you coming until it's too late. Sure, EOD is nice to avoid explosives, but you'll be a real sneaky flanker with this perk instead. Combined with its negation of Combat Scout, as well as your own Combat Scout to keep track of enemies escaping into cover, your perk combination should synergise effectively with this weapon. Finally, I'm using a Heartbeat Sensor to keep track of foes in buildings while your Ironhide is at the ready, and a Throwing Knife to finish off downed enemies quickly.

The best mobile .410 Ironhide Warzone loadout

Attachments:

Muzzle: Sound Suppressor

Laser: Tiger Team Spotlight

Stock: Marathon Stock

Magazine: STANAG 8 Rnd Tube

Rear Grip: Serpent Wrap

Secondary:

Perks:

Cold Blooded

Overkill

Combat Scout

Throwables:

Throwing Knife

Heartbeat Sensor

This build is a bit experimental. It's meant for you to be an absolute speed demon, blasting baddies away before they have time to react. The only real slow attachment here is the STANAG 8 Rnd Tube, but having enough ammo is important to sacrifice speed.

Now, the Sound Suppressor silences your gun, sure. But it also improves your sprint time and ADS speed, helping you get snapped on target after zooming around a corner to pick out a tango you spotted on your Heartbeat Sensor. The Serpent Wrap further helps your ADS speed. The Marathon Stock offers a similar helping hand to the SAS Combat Stock on the previous loadout, but adds the benefit of boosting your sprint time further and letting you go from on the move to on the hunt before your enemies can blink.

Finally, your general movement speed is helped a bit by the Tiger Team Spotlight, too. Although do be careful, as enemies will be able to spot you more easily coming in from behind with such a shiny weapon. Hopefully your speed and power will stop them before they have a chance to respond.