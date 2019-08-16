The best Minecraft house ideas

Looking for some inspiring Minecraft house ideas? Making your own house is hard work. But that's one of the reasons that Minecraft is such a joy to play: simply punch the ground until you can craft your own house from the very earth itself. You could even dig into the side of a mountain and make your very own dwelling there.

The first step, however, is consider what you want from building a house in Minecraft. It will take a long time if you want to do it right, and even more so if you want to create something spectacular. How about, instead of doing all that hard work yourself, you take inspiration from the very best Minecraft house downloads? That would certainly save some time, wouldn't it?

Redstone Smart House

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Redstone Smart House

This is Minecraft house idea pushes the boundaries of what the game can do. Filled to the brim with technology and incredible features, this smart property has it all. You even need a special key-card just to get into the gaff.

Just be aware that it's complicated to pull off, so make sure you do the required reading before getting started; you don't want to accidentally get yourself trapped behind a contraption of your own making.

Ocean View Modern Mansion

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Ocean View Modern Mansion

If you've always dreamed of owning real estate on the top of a mountain that overlooks the sea and is eerily reminiscent of Tony Stark's house, then this is for you.

This contemporary mansion comes fully equipped with all of the features a billionaire could ever want: there's a swimming pool, beach, private bar, and even a helicopter. It remains a fantasy for most of us, but at least we can download it in Minecraft.

Small Rustic House

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Small Rustic House

This cute Minecraft house idea is certainly on the small side, but it makes up in charm what it lacks in square footage.

It's just nice little country house, nothing more, nothing less. It's perfect for spending the days lazing away reading a book, watching the rain trickle down your window, and await the oncoming hordes of government-controlled Creepers you firmly believe are after you. Just don't go swinging any cats inside.

Country Mansion

(Image credit: Mojang)

Download: Country Mansion

This sprawling structure really is something to behold. Set against the verdant backdrop of tree-covered mountains and surrounded by a picturesque lake, this is the perfect retirement home for someone ready to call it a day after a long career of adventuring.

While the building itself is impressive, its setting is also worth exploring. There is a waterfall, some interesting trails to follow, and even a few caves to go spelunking in when you're bored of the cushy indoor life.

GTA V: Franklin's House

(Image credit: Mojang)

GTA V is an unstoppable force of nature, so why wouldn't there be a house based on it in Minecraft.

This is based on the apartment given to Franklin, and it's one of the more impressive Minecraft house ideas. The swanky apartment has been painstakingly recreated, replete with its huge variety of rooms. Plus, there's a cool swimming pool and garage in which to store your, er, carts?