The best Kar98k loadouts for Warzone

A good Warzone Kar98k loadout can often be found wielded by the game's best players. It’s not the most powerful, and it certainly doesn’t have the best bullet velocity, but the thing with the Kar98k though, is its mobility. This sniper (which is technically listed as a marksman rifle), has the one-shot headshot inherent to the sniper rifle class, but also has the most ridiculously fast aim-down-sights time and will utterly ruin enemies trying to aim at you with a more traditional sniper.

You unlock the Kar98k at level 33, but it’ll be pretty rough to use at first. You don’t get an optic until you unlock one, so you’ll need to rank up with a bit of grinding. I recommend hitting up Plunder, popping a double XP token, and flying about in a chopper completing contracts. This way you rank your guns without having to actually kill anyone with the awful iron sights. Now, you’re ready for the best Kar98k Warzone loadout, so here are my favourites.

The best Kar98k Warzone loadout for fast ADS

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Laser: Tac Laser

Tac Laser Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: FTAC Sport Comb

Secondary

M4A1

Perks

EOD

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Semtex

Heartbeat Sensor

Stay off-grid. The Monolithic Suppressor is integral to your build with any gun from Modern Warfare. It boosts your range while not revealing your location in bright red to your enemies every time you fire. Seriously, when you switch to it, you’ll notice how much less you get third-partied by chumps who keep seeing you pop up on the minimap. If anyone on your team isn’t using them, make them.

For this build I’ve gone for the longest barrel available, the Singuard Custom 27.6”. It gives you the largest boost to your bullet velocity, which is extremely important when you’re using a sniper with a relatively slow velocity. It also aids recoil control, which isn’t vital with a bolt-action sniper, but does help you keep your enemy in your sights more easily when you do happen to hit a body shot and need a follow up.

The Tac Laser and FTAC Sport Comb are what makes this thing so damn fast. Honestly, if you’ve been using other, more traditional snipers, give this thing a go with the attachments. Enemies can see the Tac Laser, but they won’t even have time to react: All you need is a single shot.

If you’re sniping, you want an automatic weapon to help you out. The M4A1 is a reliable pick for this, but feel free to grab the RAM-7, FARA 83, or whichever assault rifle fills the niche for you. You’ll be quick-scoping people and moving on with the Kar98k, so it’s really helpful to have a strong, versatile AR in your back pocket.

Next, choose Semtex. If you stick an enemy it’s a guaranteed down even if they have EOD. Along with the excellent splash damage already on the equipment, this thing can utterly delete targets.

(Image credit: Infinity Ward)

The best Kar98k Warzone loadout for hard-scoping

Attachments

Muzzle: Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel: Singuard Custom 27.6”

Singuard Custom 27.6” Optic: Sniper Scope

Sniper Scope Stock: STVOL Precision Comb

STVOL Precision Comb Perk: Focus

Secondary

M13

Perks

Cold-Blooded

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Claymore

Heartbeat Sensor

It’s a bit rogue to pick Cold Blooded ahead of EOD considering the amount of benefit you get from avoiding explosive damage. However, if you fancy going off-meta, this is the class to do it with. Thermal scopes aren’t massively common, but they’re extremely annoying to run into, and as ground loot, enemies will often pick them up. You’re then at a huge advantage when camping a spot and sniping them.

The Kar98k isn’t the best hard-scoping sniper rifle, but this is the best way to kit it out for hunkering down and shutting points down. The STVOL Precision Comb boosts your aiming stability, and with the somewhat lacklustre bullet velocity of the Kar98k, you’ll want to be as stable as possible when lining up and leading your shot. In addition, Focus is a great choice on this gun. It means you can get your shot off and not lose too much accuracy, even if you get sniped in the face while lining it up.

The M13 is a hyper accurate support weapon here, especially if you're tearing other players up at range, and Claymores are a solid way to protect yourself from those nasty, mean flankers.

The meta recommendation with the Kar98k is the former, but if you’re hankering for a unique, fun way to use it, this hard-scoping loadout is the way to go. I’d also suggest having a Kar98k with Ghost in your back pocket, too: Being off your enemy's radar when they’re using UAVs and Heartbeat Sensors is ridiculously valuable.