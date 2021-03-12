The best FARA 83 loadouts for Warzone

Looking for the best FARA 83 loadout in Warzone? While this new assault rifle may lack accuracy and power, there are certain playstyles that can make it work well. The recoil can certainly be a pain, but even that can be somewhat tamed with the right attachments—and that's where these FARA 83 loadouts can help you out.

The FARA 83 originated in Argentina and features a folding buttstock and tritium sights for aiming in low-light conditions. The iron sights designed by Raven Software and present in Warzone may not be ideal, but even so, some professional Call of Duty players have said the FARA 83 is one of the best guns to take into standard multiplayer—despite its issues with long-distance firefights.

The Warzone Season 2 battle pass introduced both the FARA 83 assault rifle and the LC10 submachine gun—here are the best LC10 loadouts if you need a hand with the latter. You can grab the FARA 83 as a reward for reaching tier 15, but don't worry if you haven't purchased the pass as this gun is available to all players. So if you want to make the most out of this new assault rifle once you unlock it, these FARA 83 loadouts will help you realise its full potential.

The best FARA 83 Warzone loadout for you

The Faraway FARA

Attachments

Barrel: 15.5" Contour

15.5" Contour Ammunition: STANAG 60 Rnd

STANAG 60 Rnd Optic: SUSAT Multizoom

SUSAT Multizoom Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Rear Grip: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perks

E.O.D.

Overkill

Amped

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

MP5 attachments

Barrel: Monolithic Integral Suppressor

Monolithic Integral Suppressor Grip: Merc Foregrip

Merc Foregrip Stock: FTAC Collapsible

FTAC Collapsible Ammunition: 45 Round Mags

45 Round Mags Perk: Sleight of Hand

The FARA 83 can be powerful if you focus on the right attachments, and that's what this loadout does. It will set you up with a great medium-to-long-range assault rifle, with an SMG to handle close-quarters combat. The Amped perk will help you switch between the weapons faster in a pinch, especially when you're caught off-guard.

You could switch ammunition type and optic scope to something that fits your personal preference, but the Contour Barrel, Field Agent Grip, and Airborne Elastic Wrap are necessary to make the FARA 83 viable against other medium-range assault rifles. It has a comparable time-to-kill (TTK), but its recoil often puts it at a disadvantage.

The MP5 is a one-size-fits-all solution to fighting in closed spaces, but you can substitute whichever weapon fits your preferences. Don't move from place to place with the FARA 83 in hand, though, as this loadout sacrifices mobility for range. Keep the SMG ready in case you run into someone.

Recoil Rebel

Attachments

Muzzle: SOCOM Eliminator

SOCOM Eliminator Barrel: 13.7" Takedown

13.7" Takedown Optic: Millstop Reflex/Visiontech 2x

Millstop Reflex/Visiontech 2x Underbarrel: Field Agent Grip

Field Agent Grip Handle: Airborne Elastic Wrap

Perks

Double Time

High Alert

Shrapnel

Throwables

Lethal: Claymore

Claymore Tactical: Heartbeat Sensor

One of the first things you'll notice about the FARA 83 is its recoil. It's a pain in the neck as you work to level it up and unlock more attachments, but it can be remedied with the right approach. This FARA 83 Warzone loadout turns the Argentine AR into an all-purpose weapon workable in most gun fights.

The Millstop Reflex or Visiontech 2x are both good optics choices, but you can switch these for your favourite. Most importantly, you'll want the SOCOM Eliminator and Field Agent Grip as these increase the FARA's recoil control and aiming stability. The Airborne Elastic Wrap is also the best rear grip as it steadies your shots further while minimising ADS time.

This setup works best without a suppressor, so couple it with another gun using Overkill or choose the High Alert perk to make sure nobody is trying to flank you. Double Time, which increases the duration of your tactical sprint and crouch movement speed, is also effective when it comes to relocating in the middle of a firefight.

The FARA Fight

Attachments

Optic: Microflex LED

Microflex LED Body: SOF Target Designator

SOF Target Designator Underbarrel: Bruiser Grip

Bruiser Grip Magazine: 45 RND Speed Mag

45 RND Speed Mag Stock: Spetsnaz PKM Stock

Perks

Double Time

High Alert/Overkill

Battle Hardened

Throwables

Lethal: Thermite

Thermite Tactical: Stun Grenade

The FARA 83 isn't only for long-range fights, but that is where it hits hardest. While many SMGs can outclass this rifle, there's a combination of perks and attachments that buff its close-range abilities.

The main focus of this build is to be quick off the mark. The underbarrell and stock each increase your movement speed, and the SOF Target Designator also works with the Bruiser Grip to buff your hip fire accuracy. Naturally, you'll want a speed mag for fast reload times, and there's room for a scope, but I recommend picking something simple like the Microflex LED.

Combine these attachments with Double Time to improve your tactical sprint, but whatever you do, don't get caught up in a long range fight with this setup. High Alert is a good perk for general awareness, but stick with Overkill if you want to pair your AR with a sniper or marksman rifle.