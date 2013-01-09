Astroloco: an adventure game with SPACE TRAINS, and also a demo

TRAINS IN SPACE. Hungry Planet Games seem rather proud of this juxtaposition, almost as proud as I was of my ill-fated 'rickshaws in the ocean' venture. (So many deaths.) These SPACE TRAINS appear in their latest adventure game, Astroloco: Worst Contact , a comedy point-and-click featuring sci-pirates, voice acting, melodramatic narration, and character sprites that kinda look like they're in the wrong game (in a good way). The full thing's due out on January 31st for £3.99/$5.99, but there's a demo to play in the meantime.

As with most adventure games, I managed to last until Astroloco threw a puzzle at me, my response being to throw a shoe at my laptop screen. Now I've lost my shoe, and the internet's cracked - thanks a lot, Hungry Planet Games. While I find my other clog, I'll let them describe their latest project.

"In the far future, humans explore and colonise space using ridiculously deadly, moon-sized trains - 'Astro Locomotives'. They're operated by enormous, competing railroad companies and train vs. train combat is (expensively) common. Take control of a mistreated mechanic and a swashbuckling pilot as you try to save Gilbert Station from destruction at the hands of an alien death fleet!"

Did they do it? Good good. Now here's a trailer of those SPACE TRAINS in action:

[Thanks to IndieGames for discovering this.]