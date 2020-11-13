How to get the Venonis gear in Assassin's Creed Valhalla

Looking to get the Venonis armor in AC Valhalla? If you mean to collect as much loot as you can while adventuring through 9th century England, you won't want to ignore this chest. There's a shield inside—the Hrafn Guard—which increases your speed when blocking. It counts as AC Valhalla wealth, too.

Venonis can be accessed fairly early on, soon after you first reach England. It's located in Ledecestrescire just north of Alcestre Monastery, the first raid you are sent on to fetch supplies for your newly established settlement, Ravensthorpe. Be wary though, there are strangers lurking about that may not be too happy to find you snooping around. Ready? Here's how to get the AC Valhalla Venonis gear.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to get the AC Valhalla Venonis armor

If you've already been to AC Valhalla Tonnastadir, you may think you already have this one in the bag. The technique isn't that different, but you'll need to get much more creative if you want to find a position from which to shoot your arrows.

First, climb onto the roof of the tall building which houses the barred door. Now you have a better view of your surroundings, you should be able to easily locate the tree which holds a semi-circular wooden platform. Hop across to this and turn back around to face the building you just jumped from.

From here, if you activate your Odin's Sight, you should see the telltale red marker that signals the destroyable brackets holding the plank of the barred door in place. The wall your facing is fairly broken up, so you shouldn't have too many problems locating a small gap through which to shoot your arrow.

Once you've broken both brackets on the door, return to the ground and make your way to the door. Inside you should find a chest containing your prize, the Hfrafn Guard shield.