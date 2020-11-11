How to open the chest in Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Deserted Chalet

Stumped in your search for the AC Valhalla Deserted Chalet key? It's clear that the chalet's resident is nowhere to be found, but there's a big old chest waiting inside that's just asking to be opened. This requires a little detective work, but together we'll get to the bottom of the mystery in no time.

It won't take long to find the key to the chest, but there are a few journal entries to read along the way, if you're interested in learning more about Ornir's story. Here's where you need to go to find the Assassin's Creed Valhalla's Deserted Chalet key, so that you can open the chest for a hefty reward.

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

How to find the Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet key

The Deserted Chalet can be found in the northern region of a small island in Rygjafylke (above). Upon exploring the small log cabin, you'll notice a large locked chest by one of the windows. If you try to interact with it, you'll be prompted to find a key for each chest lock. Thankfully there's only one key to find for this quest, though. On the table you can read Ornir's Journal - Einn to learn more about the chalet owner.

Head back outside to the small wooden building with the curved roof to find another scrap from Ornir's Journal. Ornir's Journal - Thrir, outlines that wolves that previously took Ymir (Ornir's dog) have returned for him. As a result, we need to venture a little further out to find the key.

Use Synin to scout the surrounding forest and locate the pack of wolves. They can be found hanging around near a large rock, northeast of the Deserted Chalet (the white 'II' marker on map above). The easiest way to grab the item is by eliminating the wolves first, but keep an eye out for other dangerous wildlife, too. It's a heartbreaking job, but a few arrows should do the trick.

Image 1 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet key location (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 2 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet Ornir's Key (Image credit: Ubisoft) Image 3 of 3 Assassin's Creed Valhalla Deserted Chalet Carbon Ingot (Image credit: Ubisoft)

Don't forget to loot the wolves for Arrows and Leather. There's also more to read: Ornir's Journal - Fjorir, located in the debris in the snow. Now walk over to the skeleton and shield strewn out in the snow. Loot the skeleton to pick up some items, along with Ornir's Key.

Now it's time to go back to the chalet to open the chest. Walking up to it now displays the message 'Unlock Chest', so go ahead and bust it open. Inside you'll find a Carbon Ingot, a piece of Assassin's Creed Valhalla wealth that's sure to come in handy later on.