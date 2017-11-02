Arc System Works sets up North American headquarters

Over the past several years, Japanese dev and publisher Arc System Works has increasingly brought its games to the west. It's now opened a North American branch in order to make this process easier still.

Based out of Torrance, California, the US office aims to better represent Arc's players.

Here's company president and CEO Minoru Kidooka:

"Since its inception almost 30 years ago, Arc System Works has been at the pinnacle of 2D Fighting game development—merging traditional Japanimation-like expression and technology to bring fans around the world entertainment the likes of which they have never seen.

“While we have been able to bring our games to North America with help from local business partners in the past, with our new branch ‘Arc System Works America, Inc.’ we will better be able to open the channels of communication between fan and developer, ensuring your voices are heard and most importantly applied."

Kidooka continues, paying deference to the fans of its games that've made this expansion possible. He also stresses that despite its growth, Arc System Works will remain true to its 'Action, Revolution, Challenge' company slogan.

Thanks, Gematsu.