Antec launches a mid-tower case with three tempered glass panels for $90

(Image credit: Antec)

If computer components could throw stones, they'd be advised not to if housed inside Antec's new NX1000 mid-tower PC case. That's because they would be living in a glass house, of sorts.

It's not entirely made of glass, mind you. However, Antec did outfit its latest chassis with tempered glass on both side panels, and there's a slab on the front as well. The rest is a combination of steel and plastic.

All that glass presumably helps show off the RGB lighting that comes standard with the case. Antec includes a 120mm addressable RGB (ARGB) fan in the rear, and the front panel is illuminated with a bunch of RGB LEDs.

The case also comes with its own RGB controller. It supports up to six ARGB fans and users can cycle through colors and effects with the press of a button on the front I/O panel (or through the motherboard).

Cooling at a glance looks like this:

Front: 3x 120mm / 2x 140mm,

Top: 2x 120mm / 2x 140mm

Rear: 1x 120mm (ARGB fan included)

Alternatively, users can go the liquid cooling route with room for up to a 360mm radiator up top, up to a 280mm radiator up front, and/or a 120mm radiator in place of the included ARGB fan in the rear.

For storage, the NX1000 offers two 2.5-inch drive bays and two 3.5-inch/2.5-inch drive bays. On the front I/O, in addition to the RGB button there is as a power button, reset button, individual headphone and microphone jacks, and two USB 3.0 ports.

The NX1000 is available now on Newegg for $89.99.