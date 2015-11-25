Popular

Another Batman: Arkham Knight patch has been released

Batman Arkham Knight

Even after being pulled from Steam for several months and a number of patches, Arkham Knight still runs poorly on a lot systems. But Rocksteady are, at least, still releasing patches to try and fix it—and a new one has gone live today.

Here are a few highlights.

▪ Fixed some Multi-Monitor specific bugs
▪ Fixed an issue causing the game process to occasionally remain running in the background for a period of time
▪ Improved VRAM management to reduce framerate hitches
▪ Fixed an issue causing certain types of lights & shadows to render incorrectly
▪ Fixed a progression blocker that could occur in Stagg Airships when leaving the predator room after only knocking out one of the guards

It's been a long, sad ride for Arkham Knight, but hopefully with a few more patches we'll see smoother performance across a wider range of systems. Anyone with a multi-GPU setup is out of luck, though.

Full patch notes here.

Andy Kelly

Andy lost countless hours of his youth to PC games, and now he loses countless hours of his adult life to them. He loves RPGs, horror, immersive sims, anything set in space, and games that try something different.
