Among Us teases new crewmate colour ahead of 'next big update' announcement this June

Over on Twitter, Among Us developer Innersloth showed off a rose colour for crewmates to get fans excited for the upcoming big update to the game. The proper reveal of what's next for Among Us will take place during this year's S ummer Game Fes t, Geoff Keighley's online video games show featuring a whole host of game companies.

here's one of the new colors coming to our next big update!!!💗 ROSE 💗we'll reveal more info during @summergamefest, so keep an eye out June 10 ☀️ pic.twitter.com/8ejpH3cXvlMay 20, 2021 See more

Among Us' last update, the airship map, released in March after a few months of wait, and Innersloth is still only a studio of eight people, five of them programmers, now juggling a multi-platform game.

The rose colour, or 'pig', as I like to call it, elicited some strong reactions in the community, revealing that not getting your preferred colour may have ended friendships before.

While you wait for the official announcement, you can use the time to perfect your suspicious behaviour or try out some Among Us mods.

The Summer Game fest will take place June 10 at 2PM ET / 7PM BST.