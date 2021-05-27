Among Us is free to keep on the Epic Games Store this week

Among Us wasn't exactly expensive to begin with. But with the game free to download and keep on the Epic Games Store this week, you've now no excuse to avoid Innersloth's infamous backstabber.

As part of the store's summer sale, Epic is giving away a free "mystery game" each week. This time, it's the airlock-yeeting party game's turn to be given away, letting you add Among Us to your library for free until another unannounced game takes the free slot next Thursday.

Granted, at the cost of a half-decent coffee, you're not making a massive saving. Among Us is also normally free on mobile, with the PC release including a bunch of that version's microtransactions as part of its base price. Still, with the new Airship map settled in and a "big announcement" due sometime soon, now's as good a time as any to get into the favoured game of US politicians and talk-show hosts alike.

Epic has been running with weekly free games for years, mind, as part of its attempt to secure its place as a rival to Steam. The company's ongoing legal spat with Apple recently revealed just how much Epic has been spending on securing exclusives and giveaways—despite the minimal return on users actually sticking around after bagging their freebie.