AMD’s Radeon 18.9.1 driver release adds support for Shadow of the Tomb Raider

The final chapter in Lara Croft's origin trilogy releases to PC tomorrow, and if you want to get your system ready ahead of time, AMD has made available a new GPU driver release—Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.1—that adds support for Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

AMD's latest driver package also adds support for Star Control: Origins, and comes with a half a dozen bug fixes to boot. They include:

Radeon FreeSync may fail to enable when playing Monster Hunter: World.

Radeon Settings may sometimes not appear in the right-click context menu on Windows desktop after Radeon Software installation.

AMD Link may fail to connect on Android Pie devices due to authentication failures.

Radeon Settings may sometimes popup an error message due to Driver and Radeon Settings version mismatch.

Cursor or system lag may be observed on some system configurations when two or more displays are connected and one display is powered off.

Some DirectX12 gaming applications may experience instability while recording with Radeon ReLive on system configurations using Radeon R9 290 and Radeon R9 390 series graphics products.

There are a few known issues to be aware of as well:

Some AMD Ryzen Desktop Processors with Radeon Vega Graphics system configurations may experience a black screen during installation downgrade to a previous Radeon Software version. A recommended workaround is to perform a clean install during Radeon Software installation.

Radeon RX Vega Series graphics products may experience elevated memory clocks during system idle.

System configurations with 16+ CPU cores may experience a random system reboot during installation when upgrading Radeon Software from a version older than RSAE 18.8.1. A clean installation is recommended when performing this Radeon Software upgrade.

Go here to download the 18.9.1 driver package, assuming you're running a Radeon graphics card. If you own an Nvidia graphics card, the driver you're looking for is the 399.24 WHQL driver package, which released a few days ago.