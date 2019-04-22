AMD's latest graphics driver is ready for Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 lands on PC (and consoles) tomorrow, and in anticipation of the game's release, AMD has made available a new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 2019 driver package (version 19.4.3) for some of its best graphics cards to ensure those fatalities go without a hitch.

There's not a lot of extra fluff in the latest driver release—aside from adding support for Mortal Kombat 11, it addresses just a single issue that has been plaguing some Radeon GPU owners. Specifically, it stomps out a bug associated with AMD Link being connected to Radeon Settings, whereby the update notifications feature would sometimes list the wrong installed version.

That means there are several bugs that still remain, including a couple that affect the Radeon VII. Here's a look at the known issues:

AMD Radeon VII may experience screen flicker in multi display setups on desktop or while applications are running.

Netflix Windows Store application may experience display flicker during video playback on some HDR enabled displays.

Performance metrics overlay and Radeon WattMan gauges may experience inaccurate fluctuating readings on AMD Radeon VII.

Performance metrics overlay may experience intermittent flicker when playing back protected content with this feature enabled.

System instability may be experienced on Asus TUF Gaming FX504 laptop when a wireless display is connected.

The 19.4.3 driver release is not yet available for manual download at the time of this writing, but it will be within a couple of hours. When it goes live, you'll be able to grab it here.