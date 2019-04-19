Mortal Kombat 11's launch trailer takes us back in time

With Mortal Kombat 11's release only days away, NetherRealm Studios has treated us to an official launch trailer that takes us back in time, with a remixed version of the original Mortal Kombat theme, 'Techno Syndrome.'

The trailer doesn't really show us anything new gameplay wise but it does focus more on the story as a whole which, along with theme, does a pretty good job of building the hype. We get another chance to see many of the characters in action, including Shao Kahn and Kitana, both of which have seen their reveal trailers released over the last week.

Mortal Kombat 11 is out on April 23.