AMD’s 19.2.1 driver preps your PC for Apex Legends and The Division 2

Apparently today is Update Your Graphics Card Driver Day, because both AMD and Nvidia have released new GPU drivers. We already told you about Nvidia's latest driver, which is squarely aimed at showcasing DLSS in 3DMark's Port Royal benchmark. AMD's latest GPU driver, on the other hand, is more traditionally focused on a batch of games.

The latest Radeon Software Adrenalin 2019 Edition 19.2.1 driver release adds support for Apex Legends (catch the livestream announcement here) and Tom Clancy's The Division 2.

It also includes optimizations for Assassin's Creed: Origins, with AMD claiming up to a 5 percent performance boost when playing the game with a Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card. The Vega 64 didn't make our cut as one of the best graphics cards for gaming, but if you shunned our advice and bought one anyway (perhaps initially to mine crypto), here you go.

Beyond those games, AMD also fixed more than half a dozen issues. They include:

Battlefield V players may experience character outlines stuck on screen after being revived.

Radeon Settings may fail to install while doing a software update on some Hybrid Graphics system configurations.

Some displays may experience a loss of video when launching a fullscreen application with Radeon FreeSync enabled.

Anthem may experience a white screen or corruption while playing or launching the game.

Radeon Settings may experience a crash if the user changes tabs quickly with a very large game list.

Fixed an issue where Radeon Settings update notifications may suggest older driver releases to upgrade to.

HDMI Underscan settings may not retain after system restart.

Radeon ReLive may intermittently experience captured recordings or Instant Replays with inverted colors.

You can download AMD's latest GPU driver here.