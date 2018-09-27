Popular

AMD’s 18.9.3 Radeon GPU driver aims to boost performance in Assassin’s Creed Odyssey

The new driver flushes out some bugs, too.

Ubisoft is set to release Assassin's Creed Odyssey next week on October 5. If you want to prep your PC ahead of time and own a Radeon graphics card, AMD has a new driver package available that is optimized for the upcoming game.

According to AMD's internal testing, the new Radeon Software Adrenalin Edition 18.9.3 release offers up to a 3 percent performance gain in Assassin's Creed Odyssey on Radeon RX 580 graphics cards, when running at 1920x1080. If you own a Radeon RX Vega 64 graphics card, AMD claims up to a 5 percent performance gain, at 2560x1440.

The new driver release also adds support for Forza Horizon 4, though AMD didn't provided any performance metrics. However, the company did outline a couple of bug fixes. They include:

  • Stutter may be observed when exceeding Radeon FreeSync range in certain high framerate scenarios.
  • System configurations with 16 CPU cores may experience a random system reboot during installation when upgrading Radeon Software from a version older than RSAE 18.8.1.

Go here to download the new driver.

