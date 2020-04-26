Alien: Isolation is on sale for $2—that’s 95% off

Apparently we’re doing more movie-themed days than I knew about, because today is 4/26 and that means it’s “Alien(s) Day” because in Aliens the planet is LV-426. Okay, with that out of the way, there’s a big Alien(s) Day sale on Steam and Alien: Isolation is a shocking 95% off, or $2/£1.50/CDN$ 2.20/A$ 2.20/1,85€/235₸/₹ 42 or whatever your currency of choice is: It is 95% off in them all. Alien: Isolation, in case you’ve been living under a rock or are unaware of one of the best horror games on PC, is Creative Assembly’s 2014 horror game where you scream a lot and run from a scary chitinous space horror. It’s renowned for the clever AI of its Alien enemy and the brilliance of its level design. Other games are on sale, too, like Aliens: Colonial Marines and Aliens vs. Predator (2010), and the second of those is a decent game you might like though by all reports Colonial Marines is still a bit trashy.

We loved Isolation on release, thus the breathlessly excited tone of this news post. “Isolation is a taut, confident, and electrifying horror game that perfectly captures the essence of Ridley Scott's legendary film,” we said at the time. (What a sentence!) And, to be honest with you, I don’t think a game has come close to recapturing what made Alien: Isolation special since.

You can find Alien: Isolation on Steam, and you can see the full Alien(s) Day Steam sale here.