Agents of Mayhem trailer introduces the 'Franchise Force'

Meet the three agents at the core of Mayhem.

A new Agents of Mayhem trailer released today introduces three of the first agents to join the team: Hollywood, Fortune, and Hardtack, collectively known (to themselves, at least) as the "Franchise Force." 

Each member of the group brings specific abilities to the table—Fortune is fast and light, Hardtack is a mountain with a shotgun, Hollywood is a capable all-arounder—and they can teleport in and out of combat at will. That means they can be swapped on the fly, to bring in an agent who's particularly suited to a specific task or simply to enable one to heal up while another steps in to take their place. 

We spent a little time with Volition's Saints Row follow-up Agents of Mayhem back in April, and it didn't go super well. Some of that disappointment was no doubt a result of the game's pre-release state—it won't be out until August—but much of the dialogue "fell flat," too, which is a problem for a game that really wants to be funny. I get a similar vibe from this trailer: There's clearly an effort underway at establishing its Saturday morning cartoon-styled comedy bones, but will it be funny? Let's just say that I hope they're holding the good stuff back for closer to launch. 

Agents of Mayhem is scheduled to come out on August 15. Find out more at aomthegame.com

Andy Chalk

As lead news writer during ‘merican hours, Andy covers the day-to-day events that keep PC gaming so interesting, exciting, and occasionally maddening. He’s fond of RPGs, FPSs, dungeons, Myst, and the glorious irony of his parents buying him a TRS-80 instead of an Atari so he wouldn't end up wasting his life on videogames.
