A Saints Row movie is in the works with Straight Outta Compton's director

Videogame movies are invariably terrible, doing crazy things like giving Sonic the Hedgehog human teeth, but maybe Saints Row will be the game to break the curse. Yes, the GTA clone turned great open-world series is getting a movie adaptation, with Straight Outta Compton and Men In Black: International's F. Gary Gray set to direct.

Greg Russo, whose credits include the on-again, off-again Mortal Kombat movie reboot and a Resident Evil reboot, is writing the screenplay. The story remains a mystery, but I'm keeping my fingers crossed for something aping Saints Row 4. The world's still nuts for superheroes, and the fourth Saints Row outing is one of the best superhero games out there.

Saints Row The Third might be an even better fit, though. It saw the gang sell out, get big sponsorship deals, clothing lines and all the other perks of celebrity. It was a pretty great setup until it sort of just devolved into another 'fight gangs and reclaim territory' deal. It's a good premise even without the meta implications.

No matter which of the games it draws most of its inspiration from, I'll be sorely disappointed if it doesn't dedicate at least one scene to spraying the city in poo for a cash payout. It's unlikely, but I can dream. Gray also directed The Fate and the Furious, and that's the kind of big, dumb fun that wouldn't be out of place in Saints Row, so I do have a sliver of hope.

Cheers, Deadline.