A new Life is Strange game will be shown at a Square Enix showcase next week

Square Enix announced a digital showcase today, with games like Outriders, Marvel's Avengers and Balan Wonderworld confirmed to appear on the March 18 livestream. But there's another game set to appear that hasn't until now been announced: a new Life is Strange game.

The official Life is Strange Twitter confirmed as much today. It'll be a world premiere (which makes sense as we haven't seen it yet) and it'll feature a new cast and story. According to recent rumours it'll be developed by Deck Nine, the studio responsible for Life is Strange: Before the Storm. It's also set to follow the usual serialised model.

NEW CAST. NEW POWER. NEW STORY.Catch the World Premiere of the next #LifeisStrange game on March 18th 10PM PDT/5PM GMT at #SquareEnixPresents pic.twitter.com/43qaWcUZ8UMarch 11, 2021 See more

Also at the Square Enix Presents showcase will be Tomb Raider, though in what capacity we don't know. It'll be an "ongoing celebration for the 25th anniversary of Tomb Raider" and at a guess, that recently leaked Tomb Raider trilogy collection will be officially announced.

In addition to aforementioned games, we'll get "a look at a few of the whimsical games from Square Enix sister company Taito" and some stuff about Just Cause Mobile. It starts at 10am PDT / 5pm GMT on March 18, or at 5am AEST on March 19, and will run for 40 minutes.