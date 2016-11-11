A Dishonored 2 performance patch will be out "in the coming days"

Yesterday, Bethesda made some suggestions for improving the performance of the PC version of Dishonored 2, which has been widely reported to be suffering from issues, particularly on mid-range PCs. Unfortunately, most of those ideas can be summed up as "turn down your settings." But in an update posted today, the studio said that a proper fix is on the way.

"We have been monitoring the PC forums and social channels and while we're excited to hear that many of you are enjoying the game, we are disheartened that some of you are experiencing PC performance issues on some systems. We are actively working to provide an update to address your concerns. The patch and its release notes will be available in the coming days," the message says. "With the feedback our support group has received, we are preparing a patch intended to provide improvements to allow for more consistent framerates on affected systems and provide an update to the mouse code for smoother input."

Until the patch is live, Bethesda recommended that users having problems with Dishonored 2 follow its earlier advice, and suggested poking around in the Steam Community Guides for further help. You might also want to have a look at our early thoughts on the game's performance, and you can catch up with our review-in-progress right here.