Summer GDQ 2020's speedruns kick off today, here's the schedule

The annual summer edition of Games Done Quick, entirely online this year, kicked off today. It's a week of people playing games as fast as they can, starting today and ending next Sunday, August 23rd. Games Done Quick is a charity organization, and proceeds from raffles and promotions during the SGDQ 2020 event will go to Doctors Without Borders.

You can find the full SGDQ 2020 schedule here, but here's some highlights for today: At 11:12 PM UTC there's a full run of Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2x, which will surely delight. Following THPS2, an Any% Out of Bounds run of Dusk will surely break your brain's tolerance for glitch exploits. Past that, a Metal Gear Solid run at 12:27 AM UTC should last about an hour and be deeply entertaining.

There are a lot of good games from all kinds of platforms, but some PC game highlights for the coming week are an TES IV: Oblivion speedrun on Monday at 4:26 PM UTC followed by a Witcher 3 and Batman: Arkham City runs. Later on Monday will be Portal, Portal 2, and The Talos Principle runs starting at 10:12 PM UTC.

Tuesday will have Alien: Isolation and Jet Set Radio runs on PC. Wednesday will feature Darksiders Genesis, Bioshock Infinite, and a New Game+ Devil May Cry 4: Special Edition runs. Thursday's highlights are Baldur's Gate: Enhanced Edition, DOOM 64, Dark Forces II, Doom 3, Yakuza Kiwami 2, Half-Life: Alyx, and DOOM Eternal runs.

Friday has a lot of PC gold going on: CoD: Modern Warfare 2, We Happy Few, Knights of the Old Republic, and Baba Is You. (There's also a Horizon Zero Dawn NG+ Ultra Hard run, which is kind of like a PC game now that there's a port.) Saturday has a few things that'll certainly be spectacles to watch, like Touhou 09.5 - Shoot the Bullet and Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Again, you can find the complete schedule and figure out what to watch on the SGDQ website.