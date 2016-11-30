Ubisoft's VR games will support cross-platform play

In August, Ubisoft announced all three of its proposed VR games—Eagle Flight, Werewolves Within and Star Trek: Bridge Crew—would be released by the end of the year. All but the latter have met that promise (Star Trek has since been pushed back to 2017), however Ubisoft has now suggested its virtual reality-exclusives will harness cross-platform support.

As it stands, Eagle Flight is already available on PS VR and Oculus Rift, with its HTC Vive iteration due on December 20; while Ubisoft says Werewolves Within and Star Trek: Bridge Crew will support cross-platform play at launch—on December 6 and March 14 respectively.

"Making our VR titles cross-platform has been a goal of ours from the start and we’re happy to announce that Eagle Flight, Werewolves Within, and Star Trek: Bridge Crew will be playable cross-platform on PSVR, Oculus Rift, and HTC Vive," says David Votypka, senior creative director at Ubisoft subsidiary Red Storm, on the Ubisoft blog. "Our games feature a strong multiplayer experiences, so letting friends play together regardless of which headset they own will enhance the social nature of our games and let them be played the way we envisioned."