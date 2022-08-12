TwitchCon about-face now requires masks and more for 2022 in San Diego

Audio player loading…

Twitch has changed its mind about health provisions at TwitchCon 2022 following over a week of sustained public outcry from both attendees and in many cases its own streamers. New policies ask that attendees both wear masks in indoor spaces and provide proof of vaccination, or a negative Covid-19 test, to attend.

The updated policy is, in part, as follows: "All attendees (including exhibitors, guests, staff, streamers, etc.) must verify that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 OR provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test to attend TwitchCon. Regardless of vaccination status, all attendees will also be required to wear approved face coverings to enter and remain at TwitchCon. We will also have hand sanitizer stations throughout the venue." Twitch also specifies that those who have already purchased tickets will be able to fully refund them through August 19th. You can read those policies in full on the Twitchcon website. (opens in new tab) Masks won't be required in outdoor spaces.

The updated policies were posted both to the TwitchCon blog (opens in new tab) and to Twitch's social media. (opens in new tab) They were immediately, of course, met by backlash from both those angry that Twitch had gone back on its previous announcement and those who oppose public health policies like vaccination and mask-wearing.

TwitchCon San Diego will be held October 7-9th, 2022, at the San Diego Convention Center.