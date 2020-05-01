Twitch Prime subscribers get 6 free games in May

Each month, Twitch gives away a selection of games and in-game loot to Twitch Prime subscribers, and with May 1 upon us, a new round of freebies is now on the table.

Six games are up for grabs this month:

Urban Trial Playground

The Little Acre

Avicii Invector

Pankapu

Fractured Mines

Snake Pass

All of them are free for the taking until June 1. Two other games, Yono and the Celestial Elephants and Old School Musical, are also free, but apparently aren't "new" for May. The Yono freebie ends on May 20, while Old School Musical wraps up on May 22.

The May loot selection includes cosmetics and content bundles for Borderlands 3, Legends of Runeterra, Destiny 2, Teamfight Tactics, Apex Legends, Fallout 76, Rainbow Six Siege, and several others. There's also still time to kit yourself out with the Doomicorn: The sexiest Doom skin of all time will remain available for Prime subscribers until May 21.

Twitch Prime is available as part of Amazon Prime, which means that along with all the game stuff you'll also get a free monthly Twitch channel subscription, exclusive Twitch emotes and chat badges, free shipping on eligible products from Amazon, and access to Prime Video, Prime Music, and all sorts of ebooks and digital magazines for your Kindle. It goes for $13 per month or $120 per year, with a free one-month trial, right here.

For more freebies, including some you don't need to subscribe to anything to get, be sure to check out our ongoing list of all the free games you can grab right now.