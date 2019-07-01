Tweak your aim with Logitech's G903 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse, just $75

Need to spruce up your aim in your favorite shooter? Looking for something a little more precise? We've got you covered with this excellent gaming mouse deal.

Amazon's Logitech G903 Lightspeed mouse is just $75 right now which is 50% off its typical price of $150. You're saving $75 off an absolutely excellent choice when it comes to wireless gaming mice, and even if you aren't in the market for a new one right now, it's worth picking up as a spare.

You can use this exemplary Logitech mouse either wired or wirelessly, based on your preference, but in our experience, it's a knockout no matter how you choose to use it. Previously, we named the Logitech G903 Lightspeed mouse our 2017 Mouse of the Year, praising just about every aspect of the mouse, down to its weight, scroll wheel, wireless performance, and battery life.

"The Logitech G903's the best mouse you can buy," we wrote. "It's still the best even if you use it plugged in, rather than wireless. But why would you? The wireless performance is flawless, and cables are a nuisance."

There are tons of other options out there if you're not digging a Logitech mouse. Check out some of the best gaming mice out there, and while you're at it, scope out the best gaming keyboard as well. You can never have too many awesome peripherals, if you ask us.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.