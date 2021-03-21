Totally Rated: A luxury home racing simulator, Crash Bandicoot's comeback, and the smallest action camera around

Our friends at fellow Future Publishing sites GamesRadar, TechRadar, Tom's Guide, and T3 return with the latest in tech and gaming reviews in handy video form. In this episode of Totally Rated, T3 looks at the AMR-C01 Racing Simulator chair, which is a limited-edition combination of gaming chair, steering wheel, and curved monitor or VR headset (your choice), wrapped in a design inspired by race cars.

The AMR-C01 is a collaboration between Aston Martin and Curv Racing Simulators, limited to 150 copies. "If you want it to match the color of your car in your driveway, they will do that for you as well," notes T3's Spencer Hart.

In the world of games, both GamesRadar and TechRadar enjoyed the next-gen console version of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time. "This is exactly the sequel I could imagine Naughty Dog wishing it had made 20 years ago," says Alex Avard from GamesRadar. (It'll be out on PC from March 26.)

Finally, Tom's Guide and TechRadar both looked at the world's smallest action camera, the Insta360 Go 2. Though it's easy to charge, they were underwhelmed by its 1440p resolution and difficulty to control.

