Totally Reliable Delivery Service open beta is like Goat Simulator crossed with UPS

(Image credit: Andy Chalk)

The title of Totally Reliable Delivery Service is a lie, because the delivery service in question is not actually reliable at all. And not because the guy says he rang the doorbell but clearly he didn't because you were there all day, literally waiting for your package. No, it's because there are so many other, more interesting things to do, like going for hot air balloon rides and trying to launch underpowered boats off of water-ski ramps.

Based on publisher TinyBuild's description of the game as "controlled noodly chaos," you probably already have a pretty good idea about whether or not you want to play it. If you're in anything but the "hard no" camp, then today is your day: For the next two weeks, the TRDS open beta is free for everyone on Steam.

I horsed around with the demo for a few minutes and it strikes me as kind of a more goal-oriented Goat Simulator. I didn't accomplish much in my first go-round: I delivered a package, completely missed the deadline for two others, got distracted, ramped a golf cart into a lake, and very briefly flew a plane. Online multiplayer looked like a good time and it was for a couple of minutes, until I guess I got too rowdy, at which point someone hurled a racist slur at me and then kicked me off the server.

That wasn't great, but then I hooked up on a different server and got into a brief, very stupid wrestling match with a couple of guys, after which joined them for a hot air balloon ride and a boat ride, both of which ended badly. (I fell out of the balloon after a biplane crashed into it, and the guy driving the boat tried to ramp it but just sort of bumped into the ramp instead, and we sank.)

I'm not sure how it will hold up over the long-term, especially in its currently janky beta state, but that was fun. If you want to give it a spin yourself, the open beta is free for everyone until July 8.