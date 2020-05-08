Tokyo Game Show has been cancelled

Tokyo Game Show will not go ahead this September, its organisers have confirmed. The 2020 event was scheduled to take place between September 24-27, but like E3 2020 and Gamescom, that will no longer happen due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A replacement online event has been confirmed, with more details to come.

"Due to the outbreak of novel coronavirus on a global scale and the situation remains unpredictable in Japan as well, the organizer and the co-organizers have reached this decision after a long consideration to place the utmost priority on the health and safety of visitors, exhibitors and stakeholders," the statement from the Computer Entertainment Supplier's Association reads.

The Tokyo Game Show is one of the world's premier games industry conventions, and has occurred annually since 1996. In 2018, the show attracted nearly 300,000 attendees to its Makuhari Messe venue.

Its not the only gaming convention to be cancelled this week: Paris Games Week 2020, which was planned for late October, will not take place until 2021. For an overview on how the pandemic has affected the games industry to date, see this page.