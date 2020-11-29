To hell with it: Here's a 32-foot long strip of RGB LEDs on sale for $16.37

These days, RGB LEDs don't have to be contained to just your CPU cooler, graphics card, RAM, headset, keyboard, mouse, and mousepad. Not at all—it is perfectly fashionable to outfit your entire living space with RGB LED strips, which you can do for cheap with this Cyber Monday deal on remote controlled LED strips as long as 32.8 feet from Amazon.

Cyber Monday deals Cyber Monday 2020 deals: the place to go for the all the best Black Friday bargains.

I know you animals are thinking about doing it. You're imagining your kitchen in aquamarine, your bathroom bathed in red like a nightclub, your whole house or apartment or bedroom pulsing and flashing at you like the floor of a Vegas casino—and why not? The longest kit is just $16.37.

Don't forget to grab some RGB rollerblades, too. You wouldn't want to have everything glowing but your feet.

(Here are some other, better Cyber Monday deals on regular PC gaming stuff. Or are they better?)