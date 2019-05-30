Tickets to The PC Gaming Show are available now, and they're free

The PC Gaming Show is nearly here, taking over the gorgeous Mayan Theater in Los Angeles, California during the biggest week in games: E3. And you can see all the exciting news and reveals in person, for free.

If you plan on being in the area on the morning of June 10 and would like to attend, just head to the official PC Gaming Show website to claim your tickets. Work quickly! There's no telling how fast seats will fill.

2019 will be the biggest PC Gaming Show yet, featuring a massive slate of presenters. Expect to see new games and updates from Annapurna Interactive, Coffee Stain Studios, Chucklefish, Digital Extremes, Digital Uppercut, Donkey Crew, Epic Games, Fatshark, Fellow Traveller, Handy, Modus Games, Raw Fury, Re-Logic, Samsung, and more.

Member of the games industry? You'll find the industry tickets in the same place at PCGamingshow.com, just be sure to choose your tickets from the right category.

And if you're a fellow member of the press, streamer, or YouTuber who's interested in attending, fill out a media registration form.

Time, location, and ticketing info:

Monday, June 10 @ 10:00 am

Los Angeles, California @ The Mayan Theater