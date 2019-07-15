This ultrawide G-Sync monitor from Alienware is just $720 right now

(Image credit: Dell)

While not every game supports ultrawide resolutions as well as they should (looking at you, Overwatch), ultrawide monitors can be fantastic for both gaming and productivity. If you have a big budget, Alienware's tricked-out 1900R display is just $719.99 on Amazon right now—$380 below the original MSRP, and ~$128 off the usual price.

This display has a curved 34-inch AH-IPS panel, with an aspect ratio of 21:9 and a resolution of 3440 X 1440 pixels. G-Sync is supported, with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. As a bonus feature, there are four customization lighting zones, because no PC accessory is complete without lights.

You can grab the monitor from the link below. The sale ends at midnight tomorrow, and it's exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

