This top quality Be Quiet Platinum 650W PSU is $30 off

A quality rig deserves a quality PSU.

Be Quiet 650W Straight Power 11 Power Supply
(Image credit: Be Quiet)

The humble power supply tends not to get much love. But they’re a vital part of your system, and it’s not recommended to skimp on your PSU, especially if you’ve got a quality system. If you’re stuck with a no name PSU, an upgrade is definitely recommended, and this Be Quiet Straight Power 11 650W Platinum PSU at $105 is a great reason to ditch a low quality no-name PSU and upgrade to something worthy of your rig.

The Be Quiet Straight 11 Power 650W is a well built and reliable unit made with high quality components. It comes with four 6+2 pin PCIe power connectors and nine SATA connectors. Though a 650W unit isn’t the kind of power supply you’d use to power an overclocked RTX 3080 rig, if you’re using a GPU in the 200W range, you’ll be perfectly fine and with the rest of your system considered, you’ll have headroom to spare.

There are cheaper 650W PSUs for sure, but few, if any come with an 80 Plus Platinum efficiency rating. That means its better at converting AC to DC current, meaning less heat generation and a lower power draw from the wall. Over time, this can add up to a saving on your power bill.

be quiet! Straight Power 11 650W Platinum | ATX Power Supply| $134.90 $104.90 at Newegg (Save $30)
Just say no to cheap and nasty no-name power supplies. This Be Quiet 650W PSU will supply your rig with clean power, and do it quietly as the name suggests. Thanks to its 80+ Platinum rating, you'll save some coin on your power bill over time too.

Be Quiet, as the name obviously suggests, focuses on low noise components. The Be Quiet Straight Power series is equipped with the company’s Silent Wings fan, and from personal experience, it’s a very good fan indeed. Even at full speed it doesn’t produce an annoying whirr, and it shouldn't be stressed at all by a 650W unit.

A good PSU will outlive the rest of your system. Black Friday is a good excuse to treat your system to the quality power supply it deserves. If your looking at upgrading the rest of your system at the same time, check out our Black Friday deals page. It’s being updated all the way through to Cyber Monday.

Chris Szewczyk
Chris Szewczyk

Chris' gaming experiences go back to the mid-nineties when he conned his parents into buying an 'educational PC' that was conveniently overpowered to play Doom and Tie Fighter. He developed a love of extreme overclocking that destroyed his savings despite the cheaper hardware on offer via his job at a PC store. To afford more LN2 he began moonlighting as a reviewer for VR-Zone before jumping the fence to work for MSI Australia. Since then, he's gone back to journalism, enthusiastically reviewing the latest and greatest components for PC & Tech Authority, PC Powerplay and currently Australian Personal Computer magazine and PC Gamer. Chris still puts far too many hours into Borderlands 3, always striving to become a more efficient killer.
