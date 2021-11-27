This top quality Be Quiet Platinum 650W PSU is $30 off

The humble power supply tends not to get much love. But they’re a vital part of your system, and it’s not recommended to skimp on your PSU, especially if you’ve got a quality system. If you’re stuck with a no name PSU, an upgrade is definitely recommended, and this Be Quiet Straight Power 11 650W Platinum PSU at $105 is a great reason to ditch a low quality no-name PSU and upgrade to something worthy of your rig.

The Be Quiet Straight 11 Power 650W is a well built and reliable unit made with high quality components. It comes with four 6+2 pin PCIe power connectors and nine SATA connectors. Though a 650W unit isn’t the kind of power supply you’d use to power an overclocked RTX 3080 rig, if you’re using a GPU in the 200W range, you’ll be perfectly fine and with the rest of your system considered, you’ll have headroom to spare.

There are cheaper 650W PSUs for sure, but few, if any come with an 80 Plus Platinum efficiency rating. That means its better at converting AC to DC current, meaning less heat generation and a lower power draw from the wall. Over time, this can add up to a saving on your power bill.

be quiet! Straight Power 11 650W Platinum | ATX Power Supply| $134.90 be quiet! Straight Power 11 650W Platinum | ATX Power Supply| $134.90 $104.90 at Newegg (Save $30)

Be Quiet, as the name obviously suggests, focuses on low noise components. The Be Quiet Straight Power series is equipped with the company’s Silent Wings fan, and from personal experience, it’s a very good fan indeed. Even at full speed it doesn’t produce an annoying whirr, and it shouldn't be stressed at all by a 650W unit.

A good PSU will outlive the rest of your system. Black Friday is a good excuse to treat your system to the quality power supply it deserves.