This RTX 3080 Ti MSI laptop is $600 off right now

With Christmas day behind us, many of us have turned our eyes to post-Christmas day sales. Whether you're loaded with sweet Xmas money or gift cards that need to be used, it's a great time of year to look for deals. For fans of very big and powerful things in surprisingly small and lightweight packages, gaming laptops can be just the ticket. Especially if they're packing a RTX 3080 Ti laptop GPU like this deal we spotted over at NewEgg (opens in new tab).

You can grab this 15.6" MSI Vector GP66 laptop packed with the aforementioned Nvidia RTX 3080 TI for $600 USD off at the moment. This makes it one of the cheaper offerings out there featuring Nvidia's high-tiered option, though there's always caution to be seeded with that.

While impressively beefy, we're guessing this beast gets a bit warm and probably doesn't have a lot of battery life. If heat and battery aren't a worry for you, then this mid-tier MSI packing high-tier guts should be a great machine.

To go with that impressive card, this MSI Vector also has an Intel i9 processor and 32 GB of DDR5 ram. This should run just about any game you can fit on its 1TB SSD very nicely, then throw it out to the very capable sounding QHD 165 Hz screen. And if the speakers are no good they're also throwing in an MSI headset for a total price of $1,999 USD.

(opens in new tab) MSI Vector GP66 | RTX 3080 Ti | Intel i9 | $1,999 save $600

(opens in new tab)This laptop is packing some serious internals making this price an especially nice treat. It boasts plenty of features that make for a great gaming laptop, including what sounds like a wonderful looking screen.

That's a very capable gaming machine in a slim portable body that weighs 5.25 lbs or a little over 2 kgs. It's not quite up there with one of our favourite laptops (opens in new tab), the MSI Stealth (opens in new tab), which weighs a little less and wins all the style points, but the Vector is a fair bit cheaper. Especially at the moment.

At this time of year it's always smart to shop around and make sure you get the right laptop for you. Despite its beastly internals, if you're after something super portable that can run all day this MSI Vector might not be your smartest choice. All that power packed into a small space often means compromise in those departments, especially at this price.

If you're happy to be plugged in when required, and aren't too concerned about heat then this buy is looking like a great deal. An especially tasty way to treat yourself to some new hardware for the coming year.