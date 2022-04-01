This RTX 3070-powered gaming laptop with a 240Hz display for $1,199 is the best deal of the week

Newegg has got a tremendous one-day deal on a 15-inch Aorus 15P gaming laptop for only $1,199. This laptop that usually sells for $1,899 is now $700 off, perhaps the best laptop deal we've seen in a good long while.

The Aorus 15P is powered by an Intel Core i7 11th Gen 11800H mobile CPU, 16GB of DDR RAM, and an RTX 3070 laptop GPU. This will give excellent 1080p performance at a stellar framerate on the highest settings.

The five-pound laptop sits about an inch and a half thick, so it'll travel well. The 15 inch-screen is a speedy 240Hz on an IPS panel, which means this will be an ideal laptop for playing competitive games League of Legends, Fortnite, or Call of Duty.

Our most common complaint about many laptop deals is that storage is usually criminally small. So, you can imagine our surprise when we saw this P15 comes with a 1TB SSD instead of a 512GB SSD, which is what we usually see.

Since Aorus is Gigabyte's premium gaming line of laptops, they're a bit more stylish than what you usually see from Gigabyte, which tends to look like boring work laptops. If you're using this for more work than play, the P15 also comes with an SD card reader, Thunderbolt 4 port, and mini-Dp and HDMI 2.1 output support.

This powerful 15-inch gaming laptop from Aorus has the power to play all your favorite games on a speedy 240Hz display. It's got the storage, speed, and performance you want in a gaming laptop at a fantastic price.

The only major downside is that since the screen bezel is so thin, the webcam is actually in the laptop's hinge, which we often refer to as a "nose cam." It might be good to invest in a decent webcam to give yourself a more flattering angle.

That said, nabbing a nearly $2000 gaming laptop for only $1,200 is a helluva steal.