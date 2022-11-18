This RTX 3060 rig for only $759 is a helluva Black Friday gaming PC deal

(opens in new tab) ASUS ROG Strix G10 | GeForce RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800X | 16GB DDR4 RAM | 512GB SSD + 1TB HDD | $1,499 $759 at Newegg (Save $740) (opens in new tab)

This Strix G10 is a good choice if you're looking for a neat-looking 1080p gaming PC for less than $1,000. The Ryzen 7 5800X is a great CPU for gaming that's overclockable. The SSD/HDD combo isn't the best storage solution, but at $759, this PC is one cheap upgrade or two from being awesome.

I know Black Friday is next week, but it seems none of these early Black Friday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) got that memo. One of the better deals floating around right now is for this ROG Strix G10 gaming desktop for $759 (opens in new tab) at Newegg. That's nearly half of its usual price of $1,499! Not a bad deal for a PC named after a bird demon (opens in new tab) that eats babies. I'm serious.

A Ryzen 7 5800X CPU and an RTX 3060 GPU combo power this bird along with 16GB of DDR4 RAM. This will provide a solid 1080p performance on medium to high settings assuming you're not using anything like DLSS to cheat out a couple of extra FPS from some of your favorite games, which I highly recommend.

The Ryzen 7 5800X (opens in new tab) is a good overclockable CPU for productivity apps and offers decent gaming performance. The RTX 3060 (opens in new tab) underperforms against its Ti counterpart but will pull its weight if you are solely playing games at 1080p. Though it could be pretty hit-or-miss at 1440p, depending on the game. You should be ok if you're mostly playing competitive shooters like Call of Duty Warzone 2.0 (opens in new tab) or Valorant. And by ok, I mean the games should run well, not that you'll be good at them. Sorry!

Considering that the Ryzen 7 5800X and RTX 3060 can cost around $600 when you buy them separately, getting an entire gaming PC for an extra $160 is an absolute steal. And to spice things up, Newegg is even throwing in a free copy of Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (opens in new tab) with every purchase, a game the entire PC Gamer staff is excited for.

The only downside is the storage; while I can appreciate the 512GB SSD as a boot drive, I think we are past loading games off a hard drive, even if it is a 1TB. Not a deal breaker if you can cram your favorite game on the SSD, but with the $740 you're saving (you're welcome, by the way), keep an eye out for Black Friday SSD deals (opens in new tab) throughout the week and find a 1TB or 2TB drive that falls into your budget.