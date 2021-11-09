Popular

This RTX 3060 MSI gaming laptop is just $1,049 after rebate at Newegg

By

Save $250 on a GF65 Thin, one of our most favoured gaming laptops.

The MSI gf65 thin with Black Friday deals in the top left corner on a blue background
(Image credit: MSI)

Should you be on the lookout for a gaming laptop with a latest generation GPU under the hood, it has to be said this is a pretty great deal. After the rebate, you can get this 10UE model of the MSI GF65 thin for a fanciful $1,049.

It's changed a little since we gave the earlier 9SEXR model a pretty nice score of 74 in our review, but it's only been getting better since then. For just a little more than the RTX 2060 model's RRP, this one packs a current-gen RTX 3060, along with a 10th Gen Core i7 Intel GPU to round it off it nicely.

MSI GF65

MSI GF65 Thin | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i7 10750H | Nvidia RTX 3060 | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB NVMe SSD | $1,299 $1,049 after $100 rebate at Newegg (save $250)
A decent CPU combined with an RTX 3060 for just over a grand, you can't go wrong really. With a nippy 144Hz monitor, and 16GB of ram keeping it chugging along, you can bet it'll see you right for most gaming as it's been one of our favourites for a while.

View Deal

It's one of those made for competitive games, and with that hardware combination it should be able to handle many top games at high settings with the screen maxing out at 1080p. Still, it could struggle with some games on ultra, so don't push it too hard. It's still a pretty nice gaming laptop for just over a grand.

Sure it's a not packed with heaps of storage, but there is space for another NVMe PCIe drive in there if you're feeling handy. You can check out some of our Black Friday SSD deals for a bit of extra space, if need be.

Either way, you're getting a good amount of RAM for the config—much more would be overkill—and that's topped by a not-horrendous 144Hz panel for smooth frames while you're gaming.

Katie Wickens
Katie Wickens

Screw sports, Katie would rather watch Intel, AMD and Nvidia go at it. She can often be found admiring AI advancements, sighing over semiconductors, or gawping at the latest GPU upgrades. She's been obsessed with computers and graphics since she was small, and took Game Art and Design up to Masters level at uni. Her thirst for absurd Raspberry Pi projects will never be sated, and she will stop at nothing to spread internet safety awareness—down with the hackers.
See comments