This new multiplayer survival RPG will scratch your Valheim itch this month

Open world fantasy survival RPG Frozen Flame (opens in new tab) has given players a few chances to check it out recently, with a popular demo during Steam Next Fest and an open beta over Halloween weekend. If you played and enjoyed it (or are bummed you missed out) you won't have to wait much longer to dive into the colorful fantasy world. Frozen Flame is launching into Steam Early Access on November 17, which is two weeks from now.

For fans of multiplayer survival games like Valhiem, there's definitely a familiar vibe on display in Frozen Flame. It has a big procedurally-generated open world, dungeons and ruins to explore, towering boss monsters, resource gathering and crafting, and a base building system. In fact, in the new gameplay trailer above, you can see one of those giant bosses absolutely stomping the crap out of what might be a player's base. Someone's gonna need to build stronger walls.

Oversized monsters stepping on your house isn't your only concern. Frozen Flame has severe weather conditions that can degrade and damage your buildings and crafting stations, depending what part of the world you live in. The RPG also supports both co-op play and PvP, and server hosts will be able to fiddle with the settings for custom rules and options.

Unlike a lot of survival games, Frozen Flame isn't set in a drab and dull post-apocalypse but a bright and colorful fantasy world. I missed both the demo and the beta weekend, but I'm eager to play—it looks like a beautiful (though dangerous) world to explore.